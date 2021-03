WALKER, Mich. — A person was killed late Saturday evening after being hit by a car.

The incident occurred just before 11 p.m. on the 2300 Block of Wilson Ave SW. Walker Police say that the pedestrian was hit in the road by a car, and was later pronounced dead on the scene.

Officials also say that alcohol doesn't appear to be a factor in the crash, but it does remain under investigation.

If you have any information on this, call Walker Police Department.