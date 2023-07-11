Pedestrian in wheelchair hit by car at Grandville intersection

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — A pedestrian is seriously hurt after being hit by a car in Grandville Tuesday morning.

The Grandville Police Department (GPD) says the victim was in a wheelchair when they were hit at Wilson Avenue and Prairie Street at around 10 a.m.

We’re told the driver stayed at the scene and is being cooperative with investigators.

The victim was hospitalized for treatment.

GPD says a section of Prairie Street was closed while investigations took place.

The crash is still under investigation.

GPD credits the Grandville Fire Department, Walker Police Department and AMR for their assistance.

Those with knowledge of the crash are encouraged to call police at 616-538-6110 (option 2).

