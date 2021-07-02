Pedestrian dies after hit-and-run crash in Cascade Twp.

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in Cascade Township.

Deputies responded about 11:50 p.m. Thursday to Cascade Road SE and 36th Street SE for a pedestrian hit by a vehicle that fled after the crash, according to a news release Friday.

The pedestrian, a 50-year-old Waterford man – died at the scene.

His name wasn’t available as of Friday morning.

Anyone with information may contact the Kent County Sheriff’s Office at 616-632-6357, Silent Observer or submit a tip through the office’s mobile app.

Authorities are looking for any witnesses to the crash or drivers who may have unknowingly hit the victim.