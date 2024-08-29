Paws With a Cause begins construction on HQ renovations

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Paws With a Cause (PAWS) began construction Tuesday on a $9.5 million project to refurbish its Wayland headquarters.

The nonprofit says the project is funded by public donors through its fundraising campaign, which launched in April.

We’re told the renovations will allow PAWS to strengthen its commitment to pair more assistance dogs with people with disabilities.

“Through the PAWS custom-matching process, I received my Hearing Dog MATER — an Assistance Dog that was custom trained to help with exactly what I needed and specially chosen to fit seamlessly into my life,” says client and PAW Board of Directors Treasurer Molly Koroleski. “The PAWS team worked with me to understand what sounds I needed MATER to alert me to — my alarm clock, my kitchen oven, my cell phone — and the most important thing, my baby crying. … These renovations will allow PAWS to match and custom train more Assistance Dogs like MATER for clients like me.“

PAWS says their services have outgrown the space they have occupied for 30 years and need more room to train more assistance dogs. Upgrades will include better accessibility, refurbished spaces for breeding and foster puppies, a modern training center, an updated vet clinic and a Canine Village.

Visits PAWS's website for more information.

