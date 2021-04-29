Part of 32nd Street in Kentwood closing through August for reconstruction

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Drivers in Kentwood may need to plan ahead starting next week, when 32nd Street SE between Breton and Shaffer avenues will be closed for reconstruction through August.

Reconstruction will begin Monday, May 3 and a posted detour utilizing 29th Street will be available.

Access to homes and businesses within the project area will be maintained with intermittent impacts, a news release said Thursday.

Trash and mail service will also be maintained throughout the project.

The Michigan Department of Transportation project will include new pavement, curb and gutter, sidewalk and storm sewer.

Local engineering firm Prein&Newhof will oversee the construction on the City of Kentwood’s behalf.

“This section of 32nd Street has deteriorated to the point that major rehabilitation is necessary,” Kentwood City Engineer Brad Boomstra said. “The contractor will work to minimize traffic disruption whenever possible as we improve the roadway.”