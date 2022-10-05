Parents charged after toddler dies of overdose in Kentwood

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Two Kentwood parents are facing charges after their baby son, Kaiden Wood, died in June of an accidental overdose.

Hope Marshall and Kyle Wood were both charged with involuntary manslaughter, according to court documents.

On June 23, police said they were called to house on Prince Albert Street SE about a baby not breathing. They arrived at the house and found a 17-month-old child, who was pronounced dead that day.

The Medical Examiner performed an autopsy and toxicology report and finally ruled the death as "acute Bupropion and Duloxetine toxicity." Both refer to prescription medications.

Buproprion is an antidepressant, while Duloxetine treats depression and nerve pain.

Fetanyl and cocaine were also present, in trace amounts, in Kaiden's system, the report said.

During a search of the home, police found "numerous hazardous items" strewn throughout the residence, saying that the house was in a " general state of disarray."

Police say they found a soup pot full of vomit in the living room, next to a marijuana pipe.

Court documents described several medications lying around the house. Three loose Wellbutrin pills, which is another name for Bupropion, were thrown on the floor and coffee table in the living room. Xanax pills were found on the kitchen counter. A broken Acetaminophen pill was picked up on the hallway floor.

In the baby's crib, police say they uncovered a strawberry breeze vape pen.

Later, according to court documents, police conducted a second search of the Prince Albert Street residence. They discovered another vape pen and five uncapped needles stabbed into a mattress.

Marshall, the mother, admitted the antidepressants were hers. She said she habitually takes the Wellbutrin with her coffee.

Wood, the father, said he was aware of the antidepressants in the living room, adding that he had also seen the pills on the ground before going to bed on the night Kaiden died.

Marshall and Wood are charged with involuntary manslaughter due to the "grossly negligent failure" to keep drugs and other illegal substances away from the victim's access, court documents state.

If convicted, the parents could serve 15 years in prison.

