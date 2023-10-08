Parade of Homes hits Grand Rapids with several new, remodeled homes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Whether you're searching for your dream home or your first home, organizers say there are four walls for everyone at the Fall Parade of Homes.

Hosted by the Home Builders Association of Greater Grand Rapids, attendees have a chance to tour both new and remodeled homes.

Sable Homes is one of the builders presenting their new condo development coming to Harvest Meadows in Wayland.

With only a couple of model homes standing now, and one for sale, attendees have a chance to look inside and even purchase one for the future.

"Our location is phenomenal, it's so easy to get on and off the expressway," said John Bitley, the President of Sable Homes. "Especially like if two people are young in their career. One's going north one's going south, we're right there," he said.

With over 100 condos planned to be built, attendees have a chance to browse the 15 different concepts, all at different price points.

The Parade of Homes runs from Friday, October 7th to Saturday, October 14th.

Dates & Times



Fridays & Saturdays - 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Monday thru Thursday - 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Ticket Prices



$10 at Grand Rapids Lake Michigan Credit Unions

$15 during the event

$10 post-event virtual touring - October 15th thru the 31st

Click here for a parade map and a list of homes.

For more information on the Grand Rapids Parade of Homes and HBA, click here.