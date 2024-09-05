Pair arrested for trying to buy a Corvette using fake identities

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man and woman who tried to buy an American sports car ended up in jail. Investigators say its because the suspects provided fake identities when moving to seal the deal.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office announced the arrests on Monday. Deputies were contacted by Kool Chevrolet over the weekend, saying two people had acted suspiciously while trying to purchase a new, 2024 Chevrolet Corvette. Investigators say they provided fraudulent documents to the dealership.

47-year-old Ingre Valerino from Florida and 46-year-old Brian Dykema from Grand Rapids both face charges of making false pretenses during a transaction between $50,000 and $100,000, using forged state identification cards to commit a felony, and identity theft.

The suspects are scheduled to appear in court next week.

