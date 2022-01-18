PADNOS expansion to add 50 jobs in Wyoming with $6.6M investment

The Right Place, Inc. and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) have announced that PADNOS will expand its Wyoming facility on 44th Street and add 50 new jobs thanks to a $6.6 million investment.

PADNOS has recycled scrap materials for more than a century, and its current workforce of 725 employees receive benefits such as profit sharing, tuition reimbursement, 401(k) matching and more, according to The Right Place.

We’re also told PADNOS was recognized as being among the “Best and Brightest Companies to Work For” in the U.S. this year.

The Right Place explains PADNOS is broadening its focus to recycle ocean-pound plastic and upgrading its infrastructure.

“PADNOS is proud to further our investment in the community while increasing our processing capabilities to meet market demands,” says PADNOS President & CEO Jonathan Padnos. “We are seeing an increase in demand for recycled material and we are committed to working with our partners to get these materials back into new products and keeping them out of our landfills and oceans.”

The Right Place adds the MEDC will help fund the expansion with a grant totaling up to $250,000.

