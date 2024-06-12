Overdose deaths trend downwards in Kent County

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — New numbers from the Kent County Health Department show overdose deaths are down.

The health department's report shows the last time we saw a decrease like this was in 2018.

"I personally was surprised, because it still seems like it's a very prevalent call for service that we have," Sgt. Kailey Gilbert said.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office takes a proactive approach to stopping overdose deaths.

"Each deputy carries one dose of Narcan," Gilbert said. "That vending machine has administered 2,500 doses of Narcan, which is, of course, free to the public."

Gilbert says the department provides resources to people, hoping to set them on a path to recovery.

"Every time we administer Narcan on the street, we provide a Project Red card, so that way it has sobriety resources on there too," Gilbert explained.

According to health department data, in 2023, 93 people died from overdoses in Kent County. Of that, 63 cases involved opioids.

The last time opioid overdose deaths were that low was in 2016.

"I think it just shows that maybe our resources are helping more people than we think, or that having Narcan readily available is helping keep people alive," she added.

County data also shows the largest age group impacted by overdose deaths are adults 35 to 44.

"It not only affects the person who has the disorder but it also impacts their family and the community as a whole," Gilbert said.

Those battling addiction need to know they don't have to fight alone.

"Kent County has an army of people willing to help," Gilbert said.

There are several resources out there for people struggling with addiction:

