Over 4,200 kick off Thanksgiving Day with annual turkey trot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The 29th annual Grand Rapids Public Schools Turkey Trot kicked off Thanksgiving Day for thousands of people.

Setup began around 5 a.m. on Thursday with registration opening not long after.

4,259 people signed up to participate, not including the hundreds of others who came out to support their family and friends.

The start line was located right outside of Van Andel Arena on W. Fulton Street with the race beginning at 8 a.m. The first runner crossed the finish line 15 minutes and 21 seconds after that at 8:15:21.

The route for the run was slightly changed this year and ended on the back side of Van Andel Arena on Oakes Street.

A mini trot was held for kids ages 12 and under starting at 9 a.m. It was a 1K and began at the same starting point as the turkey trot.

Proceeds from the race benefit Grand Rapids Public Schools' athletic department to help pay for students involved in sports.