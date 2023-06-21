Open for business: Myrth serving fresh pizza, pasta in downtown Ada

ADA, Mich. — A new artisan pizza restaurant opened in Ada Wednesday.

Myrth serves pasta made with fresh ingredients and wood-fired pizza. The restaurant is owned by Paul Berglund, a recipient of the coveted James Beard Award.

The restaurant offers fresh meals straight from the farm, all inspired by West Michigan’s seasons.

“Most often, the best ingredients are local ingredients,” Berglund says. “It is an honor to be able to serve the great food grown by our farmer partners and we’ll do our best to showcase their hard work throughout the menu, year-round.”

Berglund won the James Beard Award for Best Chef in the Midwest as The Bachelor Farmer’s executive chef in 2016, restaurant officials say.

Myrth can be found at 7423 River St. SE.

The restaurant's first guest was served June 17.

