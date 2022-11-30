One year later: How Michigan remembers lives lost in Oxford school shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Wednesday marks one year since the shooting at Oxford High School that left four students dead and seven others hurt.

The state of Michigan remembers Hana St. Juliana, Tate Myre, Madisyn Baldwin and Justin Shilling.

To honor the victims of the shooting, Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff.

"It has been on year since we lost four beautiful, young souls in Oxford. One year since a community was changed forever. Words will never be enough to meet the scale of the loss that this town has been through, but all of Michigan sends its love, its prayers and its commitment to working together to keep all our families and communities safe." - Governor Gretchen Whitmer

District leaders in Oxford said all students will have Wednesday, November 30 off in observance of "Wildcat Remembrance Day".

People are asked to participate in a moment of silence wherever they are at 12:51 p.m. when the first 911 calls about the shooting came in.

Students can spend the day with family and friends reflecting on the lives lost after that terrible tragedy.

Fox 17 spoke to a psychologist in May 2022 who was working with Oxford students and families and said talking about it can be one of the best ways to try to move forward.

"Be there with your child, be present, be patient, give them the support, and provide them with that care, and then if you see them not sleeping, if you see them being unable to focus to concentrate, if you see them withdrawing, those are signs signals that say, well, maybe we need professional help," said Dr. James Henry, the Director for WMU Children's Trauma Assessment Center.

On Wednesday at 7 p.m., Oxford community members are encouraged to light up paper lanterns in remembrance.

The shooter, Ethan Crumbley, has pleaded guilty to all 24 charges against him in connection to the shooting. Those charges include terrorism and four counts for first-degree murder.

You can follow the latest with the trial here.