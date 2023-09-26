One person dead, teen injured in crash in Vergennes Township

VERGENNES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One person died and a teenager was injured in a crash in Vergennes Township on Monday. The crash occurred along Fallasburg Park Drive near Heim Street at about 3 p.m.

According to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office, a 16-year-old from Lowell was traveling northbound on Fallasburg Park Drive in a Chevrolet pickup. She crossed the centerline of the roadway, and struck a GMC Enjoy head-on. The driver of the other vehicle was a 41-year-old man from Saranac.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene after receiving a report of a car fire. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the 16-year-old, who was injured. They also found that the GMC Enjoy was on fire. Inside the vehicle, they found the 41-year-old man, who was deceased.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Safety Unit will continue to look over data collected from the scene, and investigate contributing circumstances.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube