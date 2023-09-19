One person arrested after shooting at someone in Kentwood home

KENTWOOD, Mich. — One person has been arrested after shooting at someone at a Kentwood residence on Tuesday. The incident occurred in the 5800 block of Christie Avenue at about 11:54 a.m.

According to the Kentwood Police Department, a caller inside the home reported that a family member had fired at shot at him while inside the residence. When police arrived at the scene, the victim and the suspect were still inside home. However, one family member was able to exit the home before police arrived.

When officers surrounded the home, they were able to make contact with both of the people that were still inside. The suspect surrendered without incident, and was then arrested on an assault charge. After the arrest, the victim was able to exit the residence. No one was injured during the incident.

The suspect was then taken to the Kent County Correctional Facility pending charges.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Kentwood Police Department Detective Bureau at 616-656-6604. Tips can also be sent anonymously through Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 or on their website.

