One injured after shooting in Kentwood

Police Lights
Posted at 4:36 AM, Jun 06, 2021
KENTWOOD, Mich. — One person is injured after being shot in Kentwood Saturday night.

The shooting happened just around 9:15 p.m. last night in the 5900 block of Christie Avenue SE. Kentwood Police Department found that multiple shoots were fired from a car and one man had been shot multiple times. The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Kentwood P.D. says they have not made any arrests, though they do not believe there is any danger to the public.

Anyone with information should call Kentwood P.D.

