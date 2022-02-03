One dead, one arrested after snow mobile crash in Kent Co.

BOWNE TWP, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office says two people crashed on snowmobiles just off of Coldwater Avenue in southeast Kent County.

One man, age 31 from Middleville, has been arrested for driving the snowmobile while intoxicated.

The other, a 39-year-old man from Alto, was pronounced dead at the scene.

It's a frightening reality, says executive director for the Michigan Snowmobile and ORV Organization Karen Middendorp.

“Everybody loses. Your family loses. Your children, your brothers, your parents. Everybody loses when you don’t make it home at the end of the day,” Middendorp said.

Middendorp says everyone should agree, a zero-tolerance policy for drinking while snowmobiling should be something all riders commit too.

She says, however, it's not as simple as creating more rules. People need to take matters into their own hands.

“You can put all the regulations in the world. And there’s still that one guy,” Middendorp said.