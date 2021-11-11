OH, DEER! Walker police respond after deer jumps through store window

WALKER, Mich. — It appears a deer in Walker was a little too eager to get a jumpstart on its holiday shopping this year and crashed through the window of a local store.

The Walker Police Department says a deer jumped through the window of a wilderness décor store Thursday afternoon.

In a post on Facebook, the department joked that the deer “wanted to beat the Black Friday madness.”

According to Walker police, the deer was actually located by officers in the “deer décor” section of the store.

Police say they were able to coax the deer out of the store, and the deer ran off into the nearby woods.



