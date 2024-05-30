Nonprofit breaks ground on future home for men with disabilities

WYOMING, Mich. — A Wyoming-based nonprofit is expanding its footprint to provide more housing options for adults who live with developmental disabilities.

David's House Ministries broke ground Thursday on a future home for up to six men. It will be the 7th home run by the nonprofit in Wyoming, with two others in Grandville.

Founded in 1987, David's House helps adults with special needs live independently. President Casey Kuperus says the need has only grown in the organization's 35-year history.

"There is a long, there's a long list of families who are interested in finding a home here," Kuperus told FOX 17. "There's a lot of need in our county, as well as other counties in the state of Michigan to find open beds."

"We know of more than 100-120 individuals who would love to live here and that's just a small, just a small inkling of the true need that is out there within our entire state."

The addition of this latest home will increase the number of people served by David's House to 77.

No public funding is being used in the project.

"We have fundraised $1.2 million for this project," Kuperus said. "It has been all through private donations and foundations, so many, many individuals. Many families have contributed to this project as well as many foundations as well."

