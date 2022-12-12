No sign of missing Wyoming man, family still searching

WYOMING, Mich. — On Sunday, loved ones and volunteers were back out looking for signs of Raymond Tarasiewicz, who's been missing for nearly three weeks.

The 69-year-old was last seen at his home in Wyoming on the morning of November 21. He's said to have dementia.

Family members searched near Walker on Sunday afternoon, starting in Johnson Park and following the Grand River.

Searchers followed the Grand River all the way to 44th Street.

However, Tarasiewicz' daughter, Amanda McCarty, said the search didn't turn up any sign of Ray.

She's urging anyone who lives in the Wyoming, Byron Center, Kentwood, or Grandville area to check their doorbell cameras for any sightings between November 21-22.

Anyone who sees Tarasiewicz is asked to contact the Wyoming Department of Public Safety at 616-530-7300 or their local police agency.

READ MORE ABOUT RAY: Family continues search for missing Wyoming man

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

