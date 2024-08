ALGOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Alcohol is believed to be a factor, say Kent County Sheriff's Deputies, in a crash Sunday night.

A 73-year-old woman was driving west on Pine Island Dr, but did not stop for the sign at 14 Mile Rd, colliding with a sedan carrying 4 people; 3 adults and a 7-year-old.

Deputies tell FOX 17 none of the injuries were serious and they are still investigating the crash.