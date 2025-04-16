No one injured in Gaines Township house fire

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A house took serious damage in a fire that appeared to have started in the attached garage.

The next-door neighbor first reported the fire around 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday, according to the Gaines Township Fire Department.

Everyone inside was able to escape safely.

Firefighters shut down 76th Street for roughly 3 hours to run hoses across the road to fire hydrants.

The cause of the fire and the damage caused have not been determined.

