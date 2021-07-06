No major injuries after car falls into Thornapple River during crash

FOREST HILLS, Mich. — No one was majorly injured after a car fell into Thornapple River during a crash Monday night.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says a Mazda failed to yield to a Ford Fusion that was going northwest on Cascade Road.

The Mazda, which was turning left onto northwest-bound Cascade Road from eastbound Drive on the west side of Cascade road, turned into the Ford Fusion’s path, sideswiping it.

That caused the Fusion to go off the roadway on the right side and hit the end of the guardrail before continuing down the hill, coming to rest several feet into the river.

The driver of the Mazda – a 16-year-old from Grand Rapids – complained of minor leg pain but refused medical care on scene.

Meanwhile, the driver of the Fusion – a 17-year-old from Grand Rapids – had minor scrapes on his hands but also refused medical care on scene.