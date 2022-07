SPARTA, Mich. — Sparta firefighters put out a large fire that burned through an old apple storage building on Monday.

The fire broke out near Hickory Street and East Division.

The Sparta Fire Department (SFD) says the cause of the fire is not yet known.

We’re told the building was being remodeled at the time.

A nearby home was saved from the flames and only sustained minor damage, fire officials say.

No injuries were reported.

Several agencies assisted SFD in putting out the fire.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube