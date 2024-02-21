No injuries reported after fire at Kent County Recycling & Education Center

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A fire broke out at Kent County Recycling & Education Center Wednesday morning.

Kent County Recycling & Waste (KRW) says no one was hurt and its equipment was not damaged.

We’re told recycling trucks were shifted over to KRW’s Waste to Energy Facility while cleanup took place.

The center reopened to residents and commercial haulers at the Wealthy Street dropoff area before 1 p.m., KRW wrote in an update.

It’s not yet known what caused the fire but KRW speculates a lithium battery may have started it.

Visit KRW’s SafeChem program to learn more about the proper disposal of hazardous waste.

View KRW’s list of businesses and outlets that accept batteries and other used or unwanted items.

