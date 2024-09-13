Nick Fink's, oldest bar in Grand Rapids area, to reopen Sept. 23

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — The oldest bar in the Grand Rapids area is set to reopen later this month.

Nick Fink’s, founded in 1888, will hold a grand reopening ceremony Sept. 23 in Comstock Park, according to The Gilmore Collection (TGC).

The hospitality organization says they preserved the bar’s history and charm so that it may continue to be a key element of the city’s identity.

The Gilmore Collection

“We are thrilled to reopen Nick Fink’s and welcome back the community to this historic gem,” says John F. Gilmore. “Our goal remains to preserve the essence of what makes Nick Fink’s special while creating a relaxed and welcoming space where people can grab a beer after work or enjoy a great meal while watching the football game on a Saturday or Sunday afternoon.”

We’re told the menu will include a vast selection of menu items ranging from appetizers to burgers, salads and Mexican food. Patrons can look forward to indoor and outdoor seating along with a full-service bar.

Anyone interested in employment at Nick Fink’s may visit TGC’s website.

“Nick Fink’s has always been the low-key spot where the Comstock Park community comes to unwind,” Gilmore adds. “We’re so happy to be back.”

