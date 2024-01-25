News Literacy Week: East Kentwood students showcase new radio program

KENTWOOD, Mich. — It’s News Literacy Week – a time when we like to highlight the importance of understanding fact versus fiction when it comes to the information you consume.

FOX 17 stopped by East Kentwood High School to check out its new radio program.

Students are not only learning news literacy, but also, incorporating it into their passion projects.

“We have students that have stories to share, and we want to make sure we give them a platform,” East Kentwood High School Video Production teacher Preston Donakowski said.

The expansion of East Kentwood’s Falcon News Network to radio was made possible by equipment from the Michigan Association of Broadcasters.

“From microphones to mixers to the audio programs, they supply all of that for free for the year to our students, and our students just get to dive in,” Donakowski explained.

It is senior Nick Longstreet’s first time ever doing radio. He says, after just a few weeks, he’s already getting the hang of it.

“It’s digestible for people, but then you can still kind of do a deep dive on topics, and you can have your favorite songs playing, so that’s cool too,” Longstreet said. “The more that we are able to use it and utilize it, I think that people are going to find that they have new interests. But then also, like, this is going to be a new medium of getting their art out.”

Students also have the opportunity to create podcasts, which is exactly what junior Jasmin Smithers has been working on.

“Podcasting has been really fun. Everybody can honestly get into their own ideas, their own little, whatever they want to do. I think it’s really cool how we can just take something and make it such a beautiful thing,” Smithers said.

FOX 17

Although radio is a different platform than television, the goals remain the same – maintaining credible, fact-based journalism and strengthening trust.

“Just, kind of, getting them outside of their comfort zone and realizing, like, you know, your role as a reporter. You do sometimes have to ask, like, some tougher questions. And, for high schoolers, you know, that can be difficult,” Donakowski explained.

Donakowski teaches Media Literacy 101 each semester, showing students the importance of asking those tough questions. Most recently, they focused on snow days.

“What’s a snow day? What’s not a snow day? We just had a reporter sit down with our superintendent and kind of say, ‘hey, on this day, everybody thought we should have a snow day. How do you respond to that sort of controversy?’ And to see them kind of digging their heels in a little bit is really cool to see,” he added.

Students are also learning how to fact-check and remain unbiased.

“It’s still about, okay, you know, double checking the simple things, like, ‘okay, is that how you spell their name? Is that how you pronounce their name?’ to double checking the bigger things, like, ‘okay is that amount of money right for how much they’re spending?’ Or ‘is that name right for the controversy or the crime that’s committed?’” Donakowski explained.

So now, these students can use what they’re learning and apply it to their passion projects.

“So, we fact check a lot. We, for one, check with Mr. D. just to make sure the story is okay. We check with, if we’re talking about a certain person, we check with them, get their true facts. We do a lot of research online. We talked to our principal. We talked to a lot of administrators,” Smithers said.

“If I hear it, I want to check in with other people. First, I want to check it with, like, sites. I want to…deep dive. I’m not just saying, ‘oh, they said this must be true,’ because I don’t like getting my news that way. So, I wouldn’t want other people to get their news that way either,” Longstreet added.

Michigan is the third state to join the High School Radio Project.

You can keep up with East Kentwood’s radio shows and podcasts on the Live365 app.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube