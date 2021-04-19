New Kent County online service makes it easier to pay delinquent taxes

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — There’s a new way for Kent County residents to pay their delinquent taxes online.

The myKentCounty mobile app will allow residents to pay their delinquent taxes online.

Kent County Treasurer Peter MacGregor launched the new online platform to provide residents with expanded access to contactless services.

“Over the past year we have seen how important it is to give our residents the option of contactless services,” said MacGregor. “This new electronic service will allow residents to view and pay their delinquent taxes from the convenience of their home or business.”

To use the new online payment service, residents should:

Download the free myKentCouny app or visit payments.mykentcounty.com

Create an account

Select ‘Kent County Delinquent Property Tax’

View and pay your bills

Print or store your receipts digitally

The Kent County treasurer says the new online payment system was developed in partnership with PayIt, a partner in digital government and payment solutions.

“We are excited to launch myKentCounty as it will greatly improve our payment system while simultaneously saving taxpayers time and potential penalties,” said MacGregor. “This is another important step in how my office will serve County residents and we will continue to work with PayIt to add future services to the platform.”

If you have questions about the new online payment system, call the Kent County Treasurer’s Office at (616) 632-7500 or send an email to kctreasurer@kentcountymi.gov.

