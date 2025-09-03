Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WeatherWeather Articles

Actions

WEATHER READY ALERT: Showers & Storms Wednesday afternoon

Much needed, but watch for heavy downpours during the evening commute
6P WEDNESDAY.png
wxmi
6P WEDNESDAY.png
Posted
and last updated

WEST MICHIGAN — The FOX 17 Weather Ready Team has issued a FOX 17 Weather Ready Alert for Wednesday afternoon as showers and storms are rolling in with a strong cold front.

WEATHER READY ALERT BREAKDOWN.png

Watch for strong winds gusting upwards of 30 mph and heavy downpours embedded in the line of showers.

WIND GUST THIS WEEK

The timing of these showers will be from midday until around 9 P.M., with the heaviest and most widespread between 4 and 8 P.M.

6P WEDNESDAY.png

Total rainfall this afternoon through tonight may exceed an inch for those who get caught in a downpour.

DMA GRAF RAINFALL.png

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NN Neighbor News Generic Siderail promo.png

Meet Your Neighborhood Reporter