WEATHER READY ALERT: Showers & Storms Wednesday afternoon

WEST MICHIGAN — The FOX 17 Weather Ready Team has issued a FOX 17 Weather Ready Alert for Wednesday afternoon as showers and storms are rolling in with a strong cold front.

Watch for strong winds gusting upwards of 30 mph and heavy downpours embedded in the line of showers.

The timing of these showers will be from midday until around 9 P.M., with the heaviest and most widespread between 4 and 8 P.M.

Total rainfall this afternoon through tonight may exceed an inch for those who get caught in a downpour.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

