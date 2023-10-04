New initiative looks to increase number of teachers in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A new program could help more people in the area become educators.

The West Michigan Teacher Collaborative (WMTC) covers the cost of tuition, fees, and supplies for people accepted into it. They also may receive stipends up to $20,000.

“I think the program does more than just get teachers in the pipeline,” said Randy Lindquist, superintendent of Muskegon Area Intermediate School District. “I think it provides support that may or may not been there in the past.”

A $19 million state grant allowed MAISD to create the program along Kent Intermediate School District and Ottawa Area Intermediate School District.

WMTC offers three programs which provide options for people without a bachelor’s degree who would like to earn one and become a teacher, people with a Bachelor’s degree who are looking to switch to a teaching career, or current educators seeking additional credentials through advanced degrees.

Participants would take classes through Grand Valley State University.

A 2022 survey from the Michigan Education Association, the state’s largest teachers union, found 20 percent of teachers expected to leave the field for a different career within the next few years.

The Michigan Department of Education says the number of people enrolled in college to become a teacher dropped significantly too over a 10 year period.

WMTC believes they can help more than 300 people over the next three years. Those in the program would get help in their transition to the classroom too.

“In addition to those financial supports, you get all sorts of wraparound services,” said Laura Castle, director of WMTC. “You're a member of a cohort, you have additional professional development, we support you as you look for a job as a lead teacher after you finish the program.”

Castle says many people want to teach but some barriers, like the cost of college, hold them back.

“We’re especially excited about the impact it could have on critical shortage areas, like special education or English language learning, or students growing up in poverty,” said Castle. “We think this initiative is going to make it possible where there are teachers who not only understand the unique needs that those students have, but are skilled enough to meet those needs.”

“Think about the kids, think about your children,” said Morgan Dailey, the program coordinator for WMTC. “Think about the teachers that you've interacted with before in the past or think about your teacher that you really looked up to as a kid and while you were in school. That's the impact that you can have being in this program.”

Applications for WMTC will remain open through November 1, for programs beginning in January and May. To learn more an apply, click here.