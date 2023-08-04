New Grandville business offers space to unwind, unplug without alcohol

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — A new business recently opened in Grandville giving people the opportunity to enjoy indoor and outdoor games with friends and family— without alcohol.

The Hangout Spot on Chicago Drive SW opened on July 15.

It has plenty of games and activities available, including pool, cornhole, air hockey, water pong and shuffleboard.

Reggie Moreno, the owner of The Hangout Spot, says he came up with the idea after years of hosting game nights with friends.

His new business is the same, just on a much larger scale.

Moreno says he wanted to provide a space where people and families can have fun— without having alcohol around.

“I noticed, more nowadays, everyone has to have alcohol, and I know that there’s still a large enough group of people that, they no longer drink or, you know, are in AA and they don’t want to be around alcohol. I had that temptation,” he explained. “I want it to get back to where people can actually go out and have fun without having alcohol, you know, so you can remember what your…memories were when you were playing with your friends, playing with your loved ones.”

The Hangout Spot even offers discounts for military, law enforcement, medical professionals and truck drivers.

Moreno said he was a truck driver for more than a decade, so it’s the least he can do to show his support.

Plus, you can even rent out The Hangout Spot for special events.

“Private events, corporate events, whether it’s for a youth group, birthday party, graduation, you just call and book it,” Moreno said. “It’s all really just team building…Building great team bonding skills.”

