New details emerge in shooting near Walker trampoline park

WALKER, Mich. — One person is in custody after a shooting near Altitude Trampoline Park last week.

The Walker Police Department says the shooting took place in the business’s parking lot on Friday.

We’re told a fight may have broken out before shots were fired at a vacant car. The person who allegedly shot the car took off after the incident, police say.

No injuries were reported.

An individual that was still at the scene was arrested on a concealed-carry violation as well as other outstanding warrants, according to WPD.

Those with knowledge of the incident are encouraged to connect with Walker police.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube