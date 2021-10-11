New Chick-fil-A location opens in Walker this week

WALKER, Mich. — Chick-fil-A lovers in Walker, rejoice: A new location is opening this Thursday with Tim Hiller being selected as the independent franchised owner/operator.

The new location will be at 356 Wilson Ave. NW at the intersection of Wilson Avenue NW and Lake Michigan Drive, according to a news release Monday.

It’ll be open from 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Chick-fil-A will open for drive-thru, carry out and patio dining, with contactless ordering and payment options available through the Chick-fil-A app and online ordering.

To celebrate, the new location will surprise 100 “local heroes making an impact in Walker” with free Chick-fil-A for a year.

In addition, the company will donate $25,000 to Feeding America, with funds being distributed to partners in the greater Grand Rapids area to aid in the fight against hunger.

“I am honored and excited to bring the first Chick-fil-A restaurant to the Walker community,” Hiller said. “I look forward to mentoring my team members and striving to be the highlight of every guest’s day.”