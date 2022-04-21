New boutique: Couple expands with new shop after thriving during the pandemic

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Local artists, clothing designers, jewelry makers, and entrepreneurs have a new location to sell products in downtown Grand Rapids. Thursday, the newest urban lifestyle boutique "Courage and Soar" officially opens its doors.

The shop is the latest project by husband and wife duo Alex and Kayla Benda. The Bendas launched "Oh Hello Paper & Gifts" in 2020 and survived through the pandemic. Now, they are expanding right next door.

Courage and Soar is nestled right next door to Oh Hello at 40 Monroe Center. You can find everything from a Michigan mushroom growing kit, to locally made lotions and soaps, jewelry,

The Michigander shirts, Grand Rapids sweatshirts and hats, along with any creation you might want all custom embroidered in-house.

When it comes to the clothing, many are sourced from local designers. The boutique is gender and size-inclusive, meaning all styles are available up to 3X.

"We want it to be constantly changing because the city is constantly changing the people of the city are always adapting and changing and the space will reflect that with the items with the classes that we're going to host in the workshops, and we want it to be a place that people feel comfortable and safe meeting," said Kayla Benda, owner Courage and Soar.

The grand opening kicks off today at 3 p.m. and features cocktails, food tastings, an acoustic artist, local art raffles and more.

Courage and Soar currently houses work from 10 local artists and vendors. If you'd like to sell your products in store, reach out to the Bendas here.

