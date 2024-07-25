Nelson Township man stops break-in at neighbor's home

NELSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man thwarted a break-in at his neighbor’s garage Tuesday morning after going so far as to confront the suspect.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) tells FOX 17 the 68-year-old man spotted the suspect — who reportedly wore a hoodie, mask and gloves — approaching his neighbor’s driveway. This happened near 20 Mile Road and Myers Lake Avenue.

We’re told the man followed the suspect when he heard loud noises. He saw the broken glass and confronted the suspect, who ran off into a wooded area. Deputies say the suspect was in the woods for an hour.

KCSO says the suspect was arrested as soon as he emerged, as deputies, troopers and K9s were all waiting for him.

