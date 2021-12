NELSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a head-on crash that resulted in serious injuries in Nelson Township Wednesday afternoon.

We’re told it happened on 17 Mile Road near Shaner Avenue.

Deputies say an SUV and a dump truck were involved in the crash, adding 17 Mile Road is expected to be closed “for some time” as investigations continue.

This story is developing and will be updated when we learn new information.

