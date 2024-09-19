Neighbors and a drone lead deputies to a vehicle theft suspect in Kent County

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The suspect in a vehicle theft in southern Kent County was captured Wednesday night thanks to the help of neighbors and a Sheriff's Office drone.

Deputies responded to an area near 100th Street and US-131 around 11 p.m. on September 18 for a complaint of a stolen car. They found the car empty, but a witness told deputies the driver walked off into the woods.

A drone with infrared imaging helped locate the suspect sitting in another car nearby. Deputies took the man into custody.

He is being held at the Kent County Jail while the prosecutor's office review the case.

