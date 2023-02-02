Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKent

Actions

Lane closure on NB US-131 near Rockford to remain through Feb. 17 after fuel spill

US-131 fuel spill cleanup
Michigan Department of Transportation
US-131 fuel spill cleanup
Posted at 4:46 PM, Feb 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-02 16:55:22-05

ALGOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Efforts to clean up the aftermath of a large fuel spill along US-131 are expected to continue for more than two weeks.

The news comes more than a week after a semitruck rolled over near Rockford, spilling an estimated 4,000 gallons of fuel.

Minor injuries were reported. The spill resulted in the closure of the northbound lanes for two days. Since then, the right lane has remain closed at the site near the 12 Mile overpass.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) released an update Thursday saying those lane closure is expected to last through Friday, Feb. 17, as cleanup progresses.

US-131 fuel spill cleanup

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 17 Unfiltered

FOX 17 Unfiltered