ALGOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — US-131 northbound was closed for hours early Tuesday due to a rolled semi and large fuel spill.

The driver suffered minor injuries, and an estimated 13,000 gallons of fuel spilled from the tanker, says Michigan State Police.

The crash occurred around 1:30 a.m., and the freeway was still closed at 6 a.m.

Detour: East on 10 Mile, north on Northland Drive, and west on 14 Mile to 131.