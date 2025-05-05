Multiple students hurt when school bus crashes after driver's medical incident

SPENCER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Several high school students were hurt when their school bus crashed when the driver suffered some kind of medical incident.

It happened about 3:10 p.m. near the intersection of Lincoln Lake Avenue and 17 Mile Road in Kent County's Spencer Township.

The driver had a medical episode while behind the wheel, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office, sending the bus off the road and into a tree. There were 13 high school students on the bus, with six of them suffering injuries described as "very minor."

The bus came from Greenville Public Schools.

The driver's condition was not immediately provided.

