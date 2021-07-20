Multiple serious injuries reported in Plainfield Township crash

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Serious injuries were reported in a Plainfield Township crash Tuesday afternoon, according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told the crash happened on 10 Mile Road and Herrington Avenue.

Early investigations suggest the driver at fault had crossed the center line before colliding head-on with another vehicle, the sheriff’s office tells us.

One of the drivers suffered severe leg injuries while another sustained major facial injuries, authorities say, adding one occupant required extrication. We’re told all injuries are presumed to be non-life-threatening.

The sheriff’s office advises the public that 10 Mile Road will be closed to traffic while investigations continue.

