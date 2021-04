PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities responded to a crash involving two vehicles in Plainfield Township today, according to Sgt. Joy Matthews with the Kent County Sheriff’s Office.

Matthews says the head-on collision shut down West River Drive NE between Samrick Avenue and the Rogue River, adding the crash resulted in multiple injuries.

We’re told a child was also injured.

This story is developing and will be updated when more information comes to light.

