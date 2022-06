WYOMING, Mich. — The Wyoming Department of Public Safety (WDPS) and Michigan State Police (MSP) responded to reports of a suspicious package left outside Wyoming District Court Tuesday afternoon.

WDPS says an assistant prosecutor returned to the courthouse from a lunch break when he noticed a bag sitting in the parking lot near his vehicle.

We’re told a bomb squad was called in as a precaution. Public safety officers say the bag only contained CDs and some clothing.

