Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKent

Actions

MSP: Teen suffers minor injuries after losing control of car, crashing into building

teen crashes into building 2.jfif
Michigan State Police
teen crashes into building 2.jfif
teen crashes into building 3.jfif
teen crashes into building 1.jfif
Posted at 12:18 PM, Jan 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-12 12:19:17-05

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 16-year-old driver suffered minor injuries after troopers say the teen lost control while driving at a high rate of speed and crashed into a building.

The crash happened Thursday afternoon on southbound US-131 at 76th Street in Grand Rapids.

teen crashes into building 1.jfif

Witnesses told troopers the 16-year-old was traveling at a high rate of speed, lost control, went off the road and hit a building.

Michigan State Police report the teen only suffered minor injuries.

teen crashes into building 3.jfif

The southbound ramp to 76th Street is closed while troopers investigate the crash.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Right_Rail_Promo_Unfiltered_960x720.png

FOX 17 Unfiltered