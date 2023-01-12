MSP: Teen suffers minor injuries after losing control of car, crashing into building

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 16-year-old driver suffered minor injuries after troopers say the teen lost control while driving at a high rate of speed and crashed into a building.

The crash happened Thursday afternoon on southbound US-131 at 76th Street in Grand Rapids.

Witnesses told troopers the 16-year-old was traveling at a high rate of speed, lost control, went off the road and hit a building.

Michigan State Police report the teen only suffered minor injuries.

The southbound ramp to 76th Street is closed while troopers investigate the crash.

