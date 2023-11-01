MSP: Semi hits 3 cars on I-96 in Kent County

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Four vehicles were involved in a semi crash on I-96 Wednesday afternoon.

Michigan State Police (MSP) says the crash happened in the westbound lanes east of Alden Nash Avenue.

We’re told the semi collided with three cars that were decelerating ahead of a construction zone.

No serious injuries were reported.

MSP says traffic may proceed through the shoulder but motorists are advised to travel along a different route while cleanup takes place.

The crash is still being investigated.

