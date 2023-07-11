MSP seeks 2 Wyoming boys taken by biological father

WYOMING, Mich. — State troopers request the public’s assistance in locating two missing children out of Wyoming early Tuesday morning.

Michigan State Police (MSP) says 4-year-old Adonis Ezell and 1-year-old Amir Ezell were last seen in the 2600 block of Burlingame Avenue.

MSP describes Adonis as Black, standing at three feet tall and weighing 40 pounds. He was wearing Spider-Man tennis shoes and red-and-white socks when he went missing.

Amir, who is also Black, is two feet tall and weighs 30 pounds, according to MSP. He was last known to be wearing a green onesie.

We’re told Adonis and Amir were reportedly kidnapped by their biological father, who MSP says is mentally ill. Both boys are considered endangered at this time.

The Wyoming Department of Public Safety (WDPS) identifies the father as 25-year-old Jacobus Lamont Ezell. He is described as a six-foot-tall Black man with black hair, brown eyes and weighing 180 pounds. They say his hair is styled with “half afro and halftwists.” He is reportedly bare chested and wearing black pants with white shoes.

Jacobus assaulted his ex-girlfriend before 5:30 a.m. and took off with both boys, according to WDPS.

Those with knowledge of either child’s whereabouts or their father's location are urged to call 911.

