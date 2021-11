CASNOVIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police troopers are asking the public for help finding a missing 24-year-old woman.

Brianna Grimm walked away from her home in Casnovia Township about 6:15 a.m. Thursday and her family is concerned for her well-being, MSP said.

She’s described as 5’8”, 115 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call MSP’s Grand Rapids Post at 616-866-4411 or 9-1-1.