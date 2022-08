KENTWOOD, Mich. — Michigan State Police (MSP) are investigating a vehicle theft involving seven juveniles in Kentwood on Friday.

The theft resulted in a chase in which two other cars were hit, according to MSP.

We’re told six juveniles were apprehended.

The driver was charged with felony firearm, for stealing the car and for resisting arrest, troopers say.

MSP adds the other five were charged for resisting arrest.

The incident is not believed to be connected to the KIA Boys.

