Move Over for Me: how to stay safe as a stranded motorist

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — In two separate incidents, two stranded motorists were both struck and killed in Cascade Township on the same stretch of 36th Street SE Sunday night. The events happened less than 90 minutes apart from each other.

It's a tragic reminder for stranded motorists and drivers to stay vigilant on the road.

"Something like this, where there wasn't, like a joint cause for both of them, we don't see that very often," said Scott Dietrich, the public information officer for the Kent County Sheriff's Office Monday.

The first incident happened around 10 p.m., along the shoulder of 36th Street SE.

"A subject was outside of his vehicle adjusting a load of scrap on his vehicle when he was tragically struck and killed," Dietrich said.

Right down the road and less than 90 minutes later, a semi-truck driver was struck and killed while attempting to walk across 36th Street SE while he was parked in the center turn lane.

"When something like this happens, we obviously pour a lot of resources in to figure out exactly what happened when it comes to a fatal crash, even involving a pedestrian. We have our traffic safety unit come out. They're on call at night," said Dietrich.

"So, this particular incident happened where we had to call in additional deputies and move some deputies around in the county to to cover all those, to make sure that we had the appropriate resources there. So, that was one of the challenges that we had, but we were able to facilitate getting deputies at both of those locations within a mile of each other and completing a full investigation on both of those."

According to Triple A, Michigan's Move Over law protects first responders, emergency vehicles, and tow trucks from passing vehicles.

"Motorists that get flat tires, break down, run out of gas, or find themselves otherwise, in trouble on the side of the road, they also face dangerous elements of high speed traffic," said Adrienne Woodland, a representative for AAA.

It's why Triple A created the Move Over for Me campaign in 2022, which focuses on protecting stranded motorists. Woodland said the first thing you should do is create distance.

"You want to pull as far off to the side of the road, as far off onto the shoulder as safely possible to do so, and that way you're creating more distance between you and the fast moving traffic," Woodland said.

Woodland said it's also imperative to make sure your hazard lights are on. The safest option, if possible, is to remain inside your vehicle.

"If you are getting out of your vehicle, watch for oncoming traffic for a good time to exit, remain alert and close to your vehicle and avoid turning your back on traffic whenever possible," added Woodland. "If you are able to safely make it to the next exit or stopping point, you definitely want to do so, of course call for assistance with Triple A you can contact us via phone, website or our mobile app, and you know, request assistance."

Dietrich said you can also call the Kent County Sheriff's Office if you think someone might be in danger from traffic.

"Definitely call 911, and let us know to see if we can get at least a deputy out there to sit behind them. We do that for any broken down vehicle that someone needs us to sit there and and be extra visibility for them," Dietrich said.

Woodland said the most important thing to do when driving on the road is to stay vigilant.

"It's really, really important that you focus on the task of driving, so you put down any distractions, make sure you're not driving impaired, and again, focus on the task of driving," said Woodland.

