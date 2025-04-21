Two fatal crashes occur blocks apart in Cascade Township

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two deadly crashes happened Sunday evening, just blocks apart from each other in Cascade Township.

The first happened Sunday evening at 36th Street and Sysco Court SE.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office told FOX17 it involved a semi-truck and that the driver was outside the vehicle at the time of the incident. Sheriff's deputies have not confirmed whether that driver was the victim.

The second deadly crash happened off 36th Street one block away.

The sheriff’s office says deputies are investigating the crashes as separate incidents.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says it expects to have additional information later Monday.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube